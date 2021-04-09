MI might start with Chris Lynn
in absence of favoured opener Quinton De Kock
Ishan Kishan — Player to watch out for
He scored 516 runs in IPL 2020 and earned a spot in national team
Boult + Bumrah
Trent Boult forms a formidable pace combination with Jasprit Bumrah and MI have heavily reaped its rewards
Suryakumar — Vice Captain
H.Pandya and Suryakumar have been extremely consistent in the last two seasons
Saini — Key in RCB Pace Unit
Saini has picked up 17 wickets over the last two seasons in the IPL for RCB
Sundar — Asset for Kohli
Virat Kohli has often used his off-spin in the first six overs to get positive results.
ABD — Captain
One of the all-time greats, ABD has amassed 4,849 runs at an average of 40.40.
Views expressed are that of the writer and do not guarantee winnings