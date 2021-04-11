The Bridge
Major records David Warner can break in this IPL Season
Published on 11th April, 2021
Warner could become first overseas player with 6,000 IPL runs
Warner can become the first player to register 50 IPL half-centuries
Warner is five maximums away from recording 200 sixes in the tournament.
Warner (3,819 runs*) will likely become the first player with 4,000 runs for the Hyderabad-based franchise
