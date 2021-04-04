The Bridge

Move beyond 'Dangal': Know all the Phogat sisters who are wrestlers

Published on 4th April, 2021
Geeta Phogat - Eldest sister in family, she became the first ever Indian to win a gold in wrestling in the Commonwealth Games.

Babita Kumari - Second sister in the family, she went on to win a gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2014

Priyanka Phogat - daughter of Mahavir Phogat's brother who sadly passed away early, she won a silver at the Asian Wrestling Championships in 2016

Ritu Phogat - Initially a wrestler, now a mixed martial art fighter who debuted at ONE championship

Vinesh Phogat - Current World No. 1 and now India's top medal prospect at Tokyo

Sangeeta Phogat - Youngest of the lot, a star in the making who won a silver in the National Championships

Know more about the sisters here.