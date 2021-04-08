IPL stars who have tested positive for Covid even before a ball has been bowled
Sayan Chatterjee
8th April 2021
The Bridge
1. Nitish Rana
After oscillating between positive and negative Covid tests, the KKR batsman has now recovered
2. Devdutt Padikkal
Was tested positive on March 22, has since re-joined the RCB camp
3. Axar Patel
Tested positive as recently as 3rd April, currently isolating
4. Daniel Sams
Tested positive yesterday, asymptomatic and currently isolating
