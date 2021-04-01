Indian athletes World no. 1
In the 2021 season, 3 Indian athletes are now the best in the world.
Avinash Sable - Steeplechase
Avinash Sable's 3000m steeplechase record in 8:20.20 seconds holds the top place in the world ranking.
Murali Sreeshankar - Long Jump
Murali Sreeshankar's 8.26m long jump record presently is still the highest in the world with 2 others attending the same mark.
Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra's personal best throw of 88.07m is no. 1 in the world, ahead of German Johannes Vetter's 87.27m throw.
Will they win Olympic medals?
Do these numbers make them Tokyo Olympics medal contenders? TAP TO READ