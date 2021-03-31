Players of the month - March 2021
We take a look at the stars of Indian sports who have made us proud this month.
Bhavani Devi - The first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics
S. Dhanalakshmi - The sprinter who beat both Hima Das and Dutee Chand
Kamalpreet Kaur - Discus thrower who broke the national record and qualified for Olympics
Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - Sealed Tokyo Olympic berths at Table Tennis Asian Qualifiers
Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan - Sealed Tokyo Olympic berths at Table Tennis Asian Qualifiers
Neeraj Chopra - India's Olympic medal hopeful who broke the National record in Javelin throw
Sreeshankar Murali - Long jumper who broke the national record and qualified for Olympics