The Bridge

Inside the World's largest cricket stadium

By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 25th March, 2021
The Bridge

Hall of fame featuring all the prominent legends of the sport.

The Bridge

Life-size posters of some of the most significant wins

The Bridge

A wall featuring the stadium pioneers in the Presidential Suite.

The Bridge

360-degree podium concourse where you can catch all the action without any pillars

The Bridge

A testament to the PM's vision of building a stadium that would put India on the global map