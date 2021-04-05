The Bridge
Can Hima Das qualify for Tokyo Olympics?
Published on 5th April, 2021
Sprinter Hima Das is India’s new heart-throb since she won gold at U-20 World Junior Athletics Championships.
But can she represent India at Tokyo Olympics?
The chances for Hima taking part in 100m and 200m races in Olympics is difficult.
While the qualifying time for 100m in Olympics is 11.15 secs, Hima’s best is 11.63 secs
In 200m, the qualifying criteria is 22.80 secs, Hima has a personal best of 23.10 secs
Hima can however represent India in 4x400m mixed team relay event at Tokyo Olympics where India has already qualified.
