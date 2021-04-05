The Bridge

A look at the highest-paid players in IPL 2021

Published on 5th April, 2021
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) : Rs 17 Crore

Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals) : Rs 16.25 Crore

Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders): Rs 15.5 Crore

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 15 Crore

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians): Rs 15 Crore

Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals): Rs 15 Crore

Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore): Rs 15 Crore

