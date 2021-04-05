The Bridge
A look at the highest-paid players in IPL 2021
Published on 5th April, 2021
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) : Rs 17 Crore
Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals) : Rs 16.25 Crore
Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders): Rs 15.5 Crore
MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 15 Crore
Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians): Rs 15 Crore
Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals): Rs 15 Crore
Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore): Rs 15 Crore
