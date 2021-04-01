The Bridge

Meet the ‘Goonga Pehelwan’, India’s most successful deaf wrestler
credits: Firstsportz.com

Virender Singh, who turns 35 today, is from the Jhajjar district of Haryana

By Sayan Chatterjee
Published on April 1st, 2021

Because he couldn’t hear or speak, he went unaided till the age of 10

Despite his impairment, Virender has won three gold and one bronze medal at the Deaflympics

He has also won a gold, silver and bronze medal in three World Deaf Wrestling Championships

In 2016, he was given the Arjuna Award while just this January, he was honoured with the Padma Shri
