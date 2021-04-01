The Bridge
Meet the ‘Goonga Pehelwan’, India’s most successful deaf wrestler
credits: Firstsportz.com
Virender Singh, who turns 35 today, is from the Jhajjar district of Haryana
By Sayan Chatterjee
Published on April 1st, 2021
Because he couldn’t hear or speak, he went unaided till the age of 10
Despite his impairment, Virender has won three gold and one bronze medal at the Deaflympics
He has also won a gold, silver and bronze medal in three World Deaf Wrestling Championships
In 2016, he was given the Arjuna Award while just this January, he was honoured with the Padma Shri
