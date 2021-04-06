The Bridge

IPL 2021: Top foreign players to look out for

By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 6th April, 2021
Marco Jansen (Mumbai Indians) - 20-year-old from South Africa who was spotted by Ravi Shastri in the nets during a tour.

Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings) - Most expensive uncapped overseas player until he made his international debut last month.

Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - Young New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman who was brought in as a replacement for Josh Phillippe.

Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - Third most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after being picked up by RCB for ₹15 crore.

Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings) - Made his international debut at 30, currently the World's No.1 T20 player.