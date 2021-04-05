The Bridge
FC Goa are the first Indian club to have qualified directly for the group stages of the AFC Champions League (ACL).
By Sayan Chatterjee
5th April, 2021
They did so by winning the ISL League Winner’s Shield for the 2019-20 season.
The Bridge
They will face Iran’s Persepolis and Qatar’s Al-Rayyan in Group E (West Region).
The Bridge
The 4th team will be decided by a playoff between UAE’s Al Wahda and Iraq’s Al-Zawraa.
The Bridge
The AFC has since confirmed that the Gaurs will host the Group E matches.
The Bridge
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Margao has been chosen as the venue.
The Bridge
The group stage games for Group E will be held between April 14 and 30.
The Bridge
The ISL outfit has also released a brand new ACL home and away kit for their fans.
Tap here to know more about the club's future plans
The Bridge