Fastest hundreds in the IPL history

Published on 9th April, 2021
Chris Gayle (RCB) – 30 balls, against PW in IPL 2013

Yusuf Pathan (RR) – 37 balls, against MI in IPL 2010)

David Miller (KXIP) – 38 balls, against RCB in IPL 2013)

AB de Villiers (RCB) – 43 balls, against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016

David Warner (SRH) – 43 balls, against KKR in IPL 2017

