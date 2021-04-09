The Brigde
Fastest hundreds in the IPL history
Published on 9th April, 2021
Chris Gayle (RCB) – 30 balls, against PW in IPL 2013
Yusuf Pathan (RR) – 37 balls, against MI in IPL 2010)
David Miller (KXIP) – 38 balls, against RCB in IPL 2013)
AB de Villiers (RCB) – 43 balls, against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016
David Warner (SRH) – 43 balls, against KKR in IPL 2017
