Rahul Jadhav: A most-wanted criminal who became a top marathon runner

By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 3rd April, 2021
Rahul, a rogue working with an underworld don was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction

As a hitman, Rahul was used to running from police after shooting people

At a rehab centre, his counsellor suggested him to run a 10km marathon to channelise his energy

Four years later, Rahul is now a professional runner who has overcome addiction, tuberculosis and trauma of staying in a jail for years

Running has helped him rebuild his life and conquer his demons.

