The Bridge
Rahul Jadhav: A most-wanted criminal who became a top marathon runner
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 3rd April, 2021
The Bridge
Rahul, a rogue working with an underworld don was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction
The Bridge
As a hitman, Rahul was used to running from police after shooting people
The Bridge
At a rehab centre, his counsellor suggested him to run a 10km marathon to channelise his energy
The Bridge
Four years later, Rahul is now a professional runner who has overcome addiction, tuberculosis and trauma of staying in a jail for years
The Bridge
Running has helped him rebuild his life and conquer his demons.
Tap for full story