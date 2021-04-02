The Bridge
Countries that have never won an Olympic medal
Sayan Chatterjee
2nd April, 2021
Bangladesh
The most populous nation to have never won a medal in the history of the Olympics
Bhutan
Rio 2016 saw just two athletes representing the Himalayan nation, no medals yet
Antigua and Barbuda
The Caribbean nation has competed regularly since 1976 but has no medals to show
Albania
A former force in shooting, swimming and weightlifting, they have fallen behind others now
Myanmar
They haven’t had much luck in the games owing to the constant political turmoil in the country
Republic of Congo
The second most populous nation to have not won an Olympic medal
Rwanda
They won a medal at the 2004 Paralympics but nothing at the Olympics yet
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Another country affected by politics and war, took part for the first time in 1992
