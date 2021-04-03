The Bridge
Top controversies in Indian Premier League
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 3rd April, 2021
Slapgate (2008) - The inaugural season of IPL saw Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth
Pakistan ban (2009) - Due to the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008, Pakistan banned their players to travel to India
SRK Wankhede ban (2012) - The KKR owner got into a fight with the security which banned him from entering Wankhade for five years.
Mankading (2019) - Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler during a match between RR and KXIP
MS Dhoni ‘bullying’ umpire (2020) - MSD breached IPL’s Code of Conduct after he stormed onto the field due to an apparent umpiring glitch.