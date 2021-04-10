Best bowling figures in the IPL
Sayan Chatterjee
10th April 2021
The Bridge
1. Alzarri Joseph (Mumbai Indians)
The Antiguan took 6 for 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019, the best ever bowling figures in the history of the IPL
2. Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals)
The Pakistani pacer took 6 for 14 against Chennai Super Kings way back in 2008, the first IPL season
3. Adam Zampa (Rising Pune Supergiants)
The baby-faced Australian leg-spinner scalped 6 Sunrisers batsmen for just 19 runs back in 2016
4. Anil Kumble (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
The Indian legend took 5 wickets for as many runs in the 2009 season against Rajasthan Royals
5. Ishant Sharma (Deccan Chargers)
The lanky Indian pacer took 5 for 12 against Kochi Tuskers in 2011 for the erstwhile Deccan Chargers.
