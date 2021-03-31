Breaking Stereotypes
Afshan Ashiq is a role model for many girls in Kashmir.
Spotlight For 'Wrong Reasons'
Afshan was captured by media while “hurling stones" on government forces trying to save other players.
Refused To Quit
Despite stone pelter tag, she rose above challenges to pursue her footballing dreams
Star Footballer
She now plays as a goalkeeper in clubs from different cities in India.
Biopic in the making
Afshan has signed a biopic titled ‘Hope Solo’ to be played by Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty.
Chasing Dreams
Afshan is one of the most recognised female footballers in India.