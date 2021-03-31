Breaking Stereotypes

Afshan Ashiq is a role model for many girls in Kashmir.

Spotlight For 'Wrong Reasons'

Afshan was captured by media while “hurling stones" on government forces trying to save other players.

Refused To Quit

Despite stone pelter tag, she rose above challenges to pursue her footballing dreams

Star Footballer

She now plays as a goalkeeper in clubs from different cities in India.

Biopic in the making

Afshan has signed a biopic titled ‘Hope Solo’ to be played by Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty.

Chasing Dreams

Afshan is one of the most recognised female footballers in India.