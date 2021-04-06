The 3 'Devi's of Indian Football
By Sayan Chatterjee
6th April 2021
The Bridge
Ngangom Bala Devi
The Rangers FC forward is the first Indian to play and score in Europe
Oinam Bembem Devi
The former Indian captain, who had a career spanning two decades, has been conferred with both the Arjuna and Padma Shri awards.
Ashalata Devi
The 2019 AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year is one of the mainstays in the national side and is considered to be one of the finest defenders in Asia
