19 badminton players in top 50
19 Indian badminton players have found a place in the top 50 world rankings released by the BWF on March 31.
PV Sindhu — Top Indian player
PV Sindhu tops the list among Indians. She holds a world ranking of 7 in women's singles.
Saina Nehwal — Improved one spot
Saina Nehwal who was ranked 20 in women's singles category is now placed in 19th spot.
Kidambi Srikanth — India's top-ranked male player
Kidambi Srikanth is India's top-ranked men's singles player, placed as world no. 14.
Satwik-Chirag — World no. 10
The men's double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty are the other Indians who are placed at world no. 10.