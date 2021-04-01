19 badminton players in top 50

19 Indian badminton players have found a place in the top 50 world rankings released by the BWF on March 31.

PV Sindhu — Top Indian player

PV Sindhu tops the list among Indians. She holds a world ranking of 7 in women's singles.

Saina Nehwal — Improved one spot

Saina Nehwal who was ranked 20 in women's singles category is now placed in 19th spot.

Kidambi Srikanth — India's top-ranked male player

Kidambi Srikanth is India's top-ranked men's singles player, placed as world no. 14.

Satwik-Chirag — World no. 10

The men's double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty are the other Indians who are placed at world no. 10.